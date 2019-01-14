J.T. Barrett: Returns to Saints' practice squad
Barrett signed a contract with the Saints' practice squad Saturday, Brett Martel of the Associated Press reports.
This marks the 11th time Barrett has been signed to the Saints' practice squad over the course of the 2018 season. While it's highly unlikely the former Ohio State quarterback will be lifted to the active roster during New Orleans' playoff run, it's becoming clear that the team sees something appealing in Barrett as a long-term prospect.
