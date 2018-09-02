Barrett was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Barrett was competing with Taysom Hill for the backup quarterback job in New Orleans for much of the preseason. The team traded for Teddy Bridgewater this past week and kept Taysom Hill on the 53-man roster, making Barrett the odd man out. Barrett could potentially join the practice squad if he clears waivers.