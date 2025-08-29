Jabrill Peppers: Let go by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots released Peppers on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peppers originally made the Patriots' 53-man roster and was expected to be a part of the team's safety rotation alongside Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie fourth-rounder Craig Woodson. However, the Patriots have elected to move on from the veteran safety, who should draw plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster depth in the secondary. Peppers played in 38 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Patriots over the past three years, posting 178 tackles (107 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three interceptions in that span.
