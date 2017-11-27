Jace Billingsley: Joins Detroit's practice squad
Billingsley signed with the Lions' practice squad Monday.
The Lions cut Billingsley prior to the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the Vikings in order to open up a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers, and he could be the next man up for a promotion the next time the Lions suffer an injury at wide receiver.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.