Billingsley signed with the Lions' practice squad Monday.

The Lions cut Billingsley prior to the team's Thanksgiving Day win over the Vikings in order to open up a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers, and he could be the next man up for a promotion the next time the Lions suffer an injury at wide receiver.

