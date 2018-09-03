Jace Billingsley: Let go by Lions
Billingsley has been waived by the Lions.
Billingsley turned heads in practice each of the last two offseasons with the Lions but was ultimately outshone by fellow receiver Brandon Powell this summer. Billingsley is again a candidate to spend time on the practice squad.
More News
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Snags three passes in preseason finale•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Dealing with undisclosed injury, misses practice•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Receives first-team snaps in spring workouts•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Logs two offensive snaps in 2017•
-
Lions' Jace Billingsley: Promoted to active roster•
-
Jace Billingsley: Joins Detroit's practice squad•
