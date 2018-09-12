Jace Billingsley: Released from practice squad
The Patriots released Billingsley from their practice squad Wednesday.
Billingsley spent the preseason with the Lions, but was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The second-year wideout spent the last year on New England's practice squad before ultimately being released. Billingsley appeared in two games with the Lions' last year and did not accrue any statistics.
