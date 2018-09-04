Jace Billingsley: Signs to Pats practice squad
Billingsley has signed to the Patriots' practice squad, NESN reports.
The second-year wideout was unable to secure a 53-man roster spot with the Lions after appearing in two games with the team last season, but he's found a home with the Patriots on the practice squad.
