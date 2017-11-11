Jace Billingsley: Waived by Detroit
Billingsley was waived by the Lions on Saturday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Billingsley became an expendable sixth receiver with the Lions receiving corp with improved health, and the team needed to shore up their offensive line by activating Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson. The 24-year-old will likely return to Detroit's practice squad if he clears waivers.
