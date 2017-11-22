Jace Billingsley: Waived by Lions
The Lions waived Billingsley on Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Billingsley has been on and off with the Lions the past few weeks and will likely head back to Detroit's practice squad if he clears waivers.
