Jace Sternberger: Declares for NFL Draft

Sternberger has decided to forego his senior season and will instead enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his lone season with Texas A&M, Sternberger accumulated 832 receiving yards to go along with 10 touchdowns over 13 games, making him one of the most productive tight ends in the nation. However, as of right now, a handful of other tight ends are expected to be taken ahead of Sternberger in the draft.