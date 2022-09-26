Whittaker reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Whittaker was activated ahead of Sunday's loss to the Rams, and he recorded three tackles while playing 45 of Arizona's 48 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old served as the team's third cornerback with Christian Matthew inactive and Trayvon Mullen exclusively working in on special teams (eight snaps). Whittaker tallied 14 tackles and one pass defended in nine games with the Cardinals dating back to 2020, and he will eligible for two more practice-squad elevations moving forward this season.