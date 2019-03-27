Jachai Polite: Hamstring injury derails pro day
Polite (hamstring) aggravated his right hamstring injury at Florida's pro day Wednesday, Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun reports.
Polite's stock appears to be trending in the wrong direction considering Wednesday's pro day was supposed to be his primary chance to rebound from a poor showing at the combine in which the Florida product notched mediocre measurements in both the 40-yard dash (4.84 seconds) and vertical jump (32 inches). The potential first-round pick barely improved his 40 time -- Polite unofficially clocked in at 4.83 seconds Wednesday -- and he didn't appear to do much else before bowing out of the event. Especially given the uncertainty around his health, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Polite isn't the early first-round pick some have projected him to be.
