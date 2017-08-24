Play

Allen (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of TheAdvocate.com reports.

Allen spent the majority of his rookie season on the team's practice squad. He moved to guard during the offseason due to his struggles with the shotgun snap at center. He figures to clear waivers and subsequently revert to the injured reserve.

