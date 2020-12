Cichy has passed through waivers upon being let go by Tampa Bay with a failed physical designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cichy came off injured reserve Nov. 28 after sitting out seven games due to a hamstring injury, but the Buccaneers seemingly did not like what they saw when the Wisconsin product retook the field. Now eligible to sign with any team of his choosing, the 25-year-old will aim to catch on with another franchise once fully recuperated.