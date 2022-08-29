The Colts waived Coan on Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Matt Ryan and Nick Foles were always expected to be the top two quarterbacks on the Colts' depth chart, so Coan, an undrafted rookie, and Sam Ehlinger were competing for the No. 3 spot during training camp. However, the latter quickly and convincingly beat out the former with strong preseason performances. After four years at Wisconsin, Coan capped his collegiate career as a grad transfer at Notre Dame in 2021 with 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but it remains to be seen if he'll get another NFL opportunity in 2022.