Coan is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After four years at Wisconsin, Coan capped his collegiate career as a grad transfer at Notre Dame in 2021 with 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the team to an 11-2 record. Projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2022 Draft, he instead emerged from it without a team. Once his signing with the Colts is made official, Coan will join a quarterback room headlined by Matt Ryan, meaning he'll compete with Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan for slotting on the depth chart this offseason.