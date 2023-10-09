The Steelers signed Colletto to their practice squad on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Colletto spent the beginning part of the campaign on San Francisco's practice squad before being released last Wednesday. It didn't take him long to find a new team, as he'll now look to make an impression with Pittsburgh. The rookie fullback wasn't taken in the 2023 draft after making the All-Pac 12 First Team as a senior last year, when he scored six touchdowns on the ground while converting 27 carries into 103 yards and three catches into 46 yards over 11 games.