The Raiders are releasing Jones, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones will hit the open market after the Raiders recently made him available for trade, per Rapoport. The 2022 fourth-round pick started his career in New England before being traded to Las Vegas in November of 2023, and he appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career last year. Jones put up career highs in tackles (69), passes defended (16) and interceptions (3) in 2024. In his absence, Decamerion Richardson and Eric Stokes should be first in line to fill Vegas' starting outside cornerback spots in 2025.