Mewhort was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Colts on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Mewhort announced his retirement from the NFL after four seasons. The 2014 second-rounder started 30 games in his first two seasons with Indianapolis, showing strong potential in that time. Injuries unfortunately seem to have derailed Mewhort's career, causing him to miss 17 games over the previous two years. Mewhort's retirement reduces the Colts' roster to 89 players, allowing them to sign another depth player.