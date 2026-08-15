Jack Nelson: Let go with injury settlement

The Falcons waived Nelson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nelson was slated to miss the entire 2026 season after he reverted to the Falcons' injured reserve. However, the settlement allows the 2025 seventh-rounder to sign and play with a team this season once he's fully healthy. Nelson appeared in 10 regular-season games with the Falcons during his rookie year, though he mostly played on special teams and saw just four snaps on offense.