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Jack Nelson: Let go with injury settlement

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Falcons waived Nelson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nelson was slated to miss the entire 2026 season after he reverted to the Falcons' injured reserve. However, the settlement allows the 2025 seventh-rounder to sign and play with a team this season once he's fully healthy. Nelson appeared in 10 regular-season games with the Falcons during his rookie year, though he mostly played on special teams and saw just four snaps on offense.

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