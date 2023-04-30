Podlesny is slated to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Podlesny led the nation with 151 points scored as a senior in 2022, going 26-for-31 (83.9 percent) on field goals and 73-for-74 (98.6 percent) on extra points, which earned him the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year award. He has experience kicking in high-stakes contests during Georgia's two straight national championship runs but had some hiccups along the way, including going 2-for-4 on field goals in Georgia's narrow victory over Ohio State in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal. He was consistent in extra points and demonstrated good hang time and touchback numbers on kickoffs but has struggled on longer kicks, making just 54 percent of his field-goal tries from 40-plus yards.