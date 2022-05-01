Sanborn is expected to sign a contract with the Bears, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
An Illinois native, Sanborn will join a Chicago roster that, outside of stalwart Roquan Smith, has very little in terms of conventional starters at linebacker. Sanborn is a bit undersized (6-foot-1, 234 pounds), but he's a powerful run stopper and attacks upfield with aggression. He can play himself out of position at times because of that, but he's still an intriguing fit for a team that could use additional help at inside linebacker.