Jack Tocho: Let go by Pittsburgh
Tocho was cut by the Steelers on Thursday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Tocho was signed by the Steelers on April 6 after the AAF folded -- the North Carolina State product had spent time with the Birmingham Iron, performing well enough to earn a short-term deal with an NFL squad. Since being drafted by the Vikings in 2017, Tocho has spent his young NFL career primarily on practice squads -- including Washington's and Pittsburgh's. The 23-year-old will now have another opportunity to find a new team.
