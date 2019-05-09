Tocho was released by the Steelers on Friday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Tocho was signed by the Steelers on April 6 after the AAF folded -- the North Carolina State product had spent time with the Birmingham Iron, performing well enough to earn a short-term deal with an NFL squad. Since being drafted by the Vikings in 2017, Tocho has spent his young NFL career primarily on practice squads -- including Washington's and Pittsburgh's. The 23-year-old will now have another opportunity to find a new team.

