Westover intends to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Westover attended Washington as a walk-on and was put on scholarship in his third year with the program. He amassed a 77-775-5 receiving line across his final two seasons and now stays in his home state to link back up with his college offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, who was hired by the Seahawks as first-year coach Mike Macdonald's offensive play-caller.