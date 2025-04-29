Meeks is slated to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Meeks' deal reportedly includes $200,000 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus, per Pelissero. He will be the third young wideout added to Detroit's receiving corps in recent days, as the organization drafted a pair of receivers -- Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett -- in the draft. Meeks spent his first three collegiate seasons at Georgia before transferring to Syracuse for his senior year, when he tallied 78 catches for 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns.