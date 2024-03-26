LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley (Tennessee) and replaced him with Gabe Davis, and coach Doug Pederson expects Davis to make a big impact in 2024.

"Gabe is to me like a Swiss Army Knife," Pederson said. "He can run routes. He was a big part of the offense in Buffalo. He's going to be another key piece to what we're doing. He's strong, he's big. All things are positive with Gabe. I'm really looking forward to getting him in there and seeing how he fits."

Davis is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, and the receiver to target in Jacksonville is Christian Kirk as early as Round 5. Kirk should line up in the slot with Davis and Zay Jones on the outside.

Keep an eye on the Jaguars in the NFL Draft, and they could be in the market for a receiver in the first round at No. 17 overall. Pederson said the receiving corps isn't complete just yet.

"We're not where we need to be, it's not the final product," Pederson said. "If there is somebody sitting there that makes you better, you are going to do everything you can to try to do that. We talked about it, it's a good receiver group this year. If you can always add talent, add talent wherever you can."