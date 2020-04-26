Jacob Breeland: Joining Ravens
Breeland (knee) is expected to sign with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Breeland suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in October and was unable to participate at the 2020 NFL Combine in February, so it wasn't a major surprise he went undrafted. Still, Breeland was productive despite the short season with 26 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns, and he could earn a depth role at tight end with a strong spring training, assuming he avoids any setbacks in his recovery.
