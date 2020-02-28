Jacob Breeland: Not participating at combine

Breeland (knee) will not participate in the 2020 NFL Combine and is aiming to resume on-field workouts April, James Crepea of OregonLive.com reports.

Breeland is coming off a torn left ACL sustained mid-October, and he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. He expects to be 100 percent healthy in time for offseason minicamps. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound tight end is meeting with prospective teams for interviews at the combine, but he won't participate in any drills or tests. He had 26 catches for 405 yards and six touchdowns last year before suffering the season-ending knee injury.