The Chiefs waived Copeland on Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Undrafted out of Maryland last year, Copeland signed a reserve/future deal with Kansas City back in January, but the team now needs his roster spot for the latest wave of undrafted signees. Copeland has yet to appear in an NFL game.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jacob Copeland: Signs reserve/future deal with KC•
-
Jacob Copeland: Gets cut from practice squad•
-
Jacob Copeland: Back with Steelers' practice squad•
-
Jacob Copeland: Done with Steelers' practice squad•
-
Jacob Copeland: Joining Steelers' practice squad•
-
Jacob Copeland: Parts ways with Minnesota•