Copeland has been waived by the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

After being picked up by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Copeland has since spent time with the Jets, Ravens and Jaguars before a short stint on the Titans' practice squad in 2021. During that time he has ultimately suited up for just two games, both in Kansas City as a rookie. The journeyman is now in a familiar situation, as he will be looking for a new landing spot.