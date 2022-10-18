Eason reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Eason was activated to Carolina's active roster for the first game this season with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) both out during Sunday's loss to the Rams. The practice-squad signal-caller had to step in after starter P.J. Walker was forced out with a neck injury in the second half. As a result, Eason completed three of his five passes for 59 yards and an 0:1 TD:INT ratio, and he will now be eligible for two more elevations from the Panthers' practice squad this season.