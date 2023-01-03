site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jacob Eason: Let go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eason was cut from the 49ers' practice squad Tuesday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Eason joined the team's practice squad Nov. 15, after he was let go by the Panthers. The 25-year old will now work to find another opportunity elsewhere.
