Jacob Eason: NFL bound
Eason announced via his personal twitter account Thursday that he intends to enter his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Eason is eschewing his final year of eligibility to go pro. He began his career at Georgia where he won the starting job as a freshman but was prone to freshman mistakes as he finished that year with 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 55.1 percent completion rate. He lost the job to Jake Fromm after being injured as a sophomore and transferred to Washington. After sitting out in 2018 due to NCAA transfer rules, Eason took over for the Huskies and put together a strong season. His accuracy improved as he completed 64.2 percent of his passes. He also threw for 23 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards. Eason has physical traits that will keep him in the first-round discussion; he's 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds with the strongest arm in the class. However, there are warts to his game in terms of his ability to progress through his reads and his ability to make throws under pressure. Eason projects to go within the first two days of the upcoming draft, but his stock is fluid at this stage.,
