The Buccaneers waived Harris on Sunday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Harris dealt with a knee issue earlier this week, but he was healthy enough to play in Friday's preseason loss to Buffalo, logging four offensive snaps without getting any targets as well as taking on special-teams work. However, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick has ended up on the chopping block as one of several cuts Tampa Bay made Sunday. Harris hasn't played in a regular-season NFL contest since 2023, when he got into two games with Jacksonville.