site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jacob-harris-joins-rams-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jacob Harris: Joins Rams' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Los Angeles signed Harris to the practice squad Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
Harris is an intriguing developmental prospect, and he will get a chance to continue improving with the Rams. The 2021 fourth-round pick appeared in nine games as a rookie.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read