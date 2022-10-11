Harris reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Harris played all 18 of his snaps on special teams Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad for the third time this season. As a result, the 2021 fourth-round pick will now require a permanent spot on the active roster in order to suit up again for the Rams this season. Harris has yet to record a catch during his NFL career, and he'll likely need to carve out a prominent special-teams role in order to land a contract moving forward.