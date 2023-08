The Raiders released Hollister (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The nature of Hollister's injury is not known at this time, but he will now be free to play again this season. The journeyman tight end has spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Jaguars, Vikings and Raiders since entering the league in 2017. It remains to be seen what his next move will be, but he will have to wait until his health is back up to par.