Hollister signed with Seattle's practice squad on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It was surprising that Hollister was cut from the 53-man roster considering Ed Dickson's knee injury isn't resolved yet. However, he's low on production during two years in the league and the Seahawks have blocking tight end Will Dissly ready to rock. If Dickson's knee issues continue, Hollister will likely be brought up.

