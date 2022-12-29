The Seahawks signed Hollister to their practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Hollister played for Seattle in 2019 and 2020, compiling 66 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns over 27 contests. The Wyoming product then latched on with Jacksonville last season but played in only seven games, and he competed in five contests between Minnesota and Las Vegas this season but didn't see any receiving targets while playing almost exclusively on special teams. Hollister could get a chance to be elevated to Seattle's active roster in short order with Will Dissly (knee) hitting IR on Tuesday, though he'd likely see limited playing time behind Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson.