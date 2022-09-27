Hollister (undisclosed) signed with the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday.
Hollister had signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in the spring and was placed on IR on Aug. 30, but he was waived with an injury settlement Sept 2. Now fully recovered from the unknown injury, Hollister has found a home on the Vikings' practice, where he'll certainly work to get a chance with the active roster.
