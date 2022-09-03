The Raiders released Hollister (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
It's not yet clear what injury Hollister is dealing with, but he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. However, he'll be eligible to return to the field this season after reaching an injury settlement with Las Vegas.
