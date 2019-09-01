Hollister was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Hollister appeared in 23 games for the Patriots the past two seasons, playing primarily on special teams, before joining the Seahawks this past offseason. The third-year tight end will be a free agent if he clears waivers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week