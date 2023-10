The Falcons signed Saylors to their practice practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Saylors signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in May before being waived as part of final roster cuts but will now get another opportunity in Atlanta. The 22-year-old will likely only see playing time if one of the three running backs on the Falcons' active roster is forced to miss time.