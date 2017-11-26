Tamme announced Thursday that he would retire from professional football, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 32-year-old Tamme will wrap up a nine-year career that included stops in Indianapolis, Denver and Atlanta. He enjoyed his most productive run with the Colts, peaking with 67 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns in 2010. He appeared in eight games for the Falcons in 2016 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that may have influenced his decision to step away from the game.