Tuioti-Mariner (knee) was waived from IR with an injury settlement by the Panthers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Tuioti-Mariner was set to miss the entirety of the 2022 regular season on Carolina's injured reserve after he went down with an unspecified knee injury last Tuesday. The 2018 undrafted free agent will now be free to join up with a new team once he gets healthy again.
