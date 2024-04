Warren is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mike Dussault of the team's official site reports.

In 13 games with Tennessee in 2023, Warren recorded a 16/191/4 receiving line. With New England, the 6-foot-6, 253-pounder will have a chance to compete with the likes of Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox and Jaheim Bell for depth slotting behind top tight end Hunter Henry.