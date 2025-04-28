We are so back! With landing spots secured, all that is left to do is speculate for months on end. Before we know it, August preseason action will be upon us! Let's go!

Dynasty Quarterback Rookie Rankings

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami celebrates after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere / Getty Images





QB1 -- Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

QB2 -- Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

QB3 -- Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks

QB4 -- Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

QB5 -- Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

QB6 -- Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

QB7 -- Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Risers

I already had Dart and Milroe ranked as QB2 and QB3, so nothing changed there. Dart rose slightly in my overall rankings with Round 1 capital attached to his name, and Milroe dropped slightly. The notable riser is Shough. I have been hesitant to buy into his hype, but this landing spot forces my hand. It's possible that Shough and Ward are the only rookie quarterbacks who see meaningful NFL snaps in Year 1.

QB Fallers

We all know who it is. I had Sanders ranked as QB4 entering the draft, he's now QB5. I'm not interested in him for Fantasy, but there's a possibility that he could play as a rookie. He presents a lottery ticket for Superflex drafters.