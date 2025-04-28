We are so back! With landing spots secured, all that is left to do is speculate for months on end. Before we know it, August preseason action will be upon us! Let's go!

Dynasty Tight End Rookie Rankings

TIER 1

TE1 -- Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

TIER 2

TE2 -- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

TIER 3

TE3 -- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

TE4 -- Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

TE5 -- Mason Taylor, New York Jets

TE6 -- Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

TE7 -- Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

TIER 4

TE8 -- Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

TE9 -- Mitchell Evans, Carolina Panthers

TE10 -- Thomas Fideone II, New York Giants

Risers

I expected to be on an island in ranking Fannin ahead of Taylor. That's no surprise, and I don't blame anyone who prefers Taylor's set of circumstances entering the NFL. I am content taking a shot on Fannin's upside, given that he received early Round 3 draft capital. The real surprise, to me, is that people are ranking Taylor ahead of Ferguson. Taylor was picked well ahead of Fannin. He was only picked four spots ahead of Ferguson.

Both Ferguson and Taylor were drafted into situations where a real role might be available in Year 1, and Ferguson is on a much better team. He also displayed more receiving upside as a collegiate player and tested as a better athlete. Ferguson is my clear preference of the two and is my biggest TE winner from the NFL Draft.

I was psyched to see Helm not fall far on Day 3. He tested through an ankle injury, which can't be held against him, but also did not provide clarity on his athleticism. To see an NFL franchise still willing to bet on the skill set with a Round 4 pick is exciting.

Another intriguing skill set bet that I noticed was the LA Chargers grabbing Oronde Gadsden II in Round 5. I'm not sure where he'll play -- tight end or receiver -- but this guy can play!

Fallers

I legitimately didn't have any clear fallers at the TE position. The players who I liked received healthy draft capital, and several landed in offenses that need tight end help. Even Day 3 picks like Helm and Evans are on rosters with uncertainty at the TE1 spot.