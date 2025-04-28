We are so back! With landing spots secured, all that is left to do is speculate for months on end. Before we know it, August preseason action will be upon us! Let's go!

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rookie Rankings

TIER 1

WR1 -- Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

WR2 -- Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

TIER 2

WR3 -- Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

WR4 -- Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

WR5 -- Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR6 -- Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

WR7 -- Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

WR8 -- Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

TIER 3

WR9 -- Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

WR10 -- Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders

WR11 -- Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

TIER 4

WR12 -- Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

WR13 -- Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

WR14 -- Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs

WR15 -- Savion Williams, Green Bay Packers

WR16 -- Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

WR17 -- Dont'e Thornton, Las Vegas Raiders

TIER 5

WR18 -- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Los Angeles Chargers

WR19 -- Tai Felton, Minnesota Vikings

WR20 -- Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans

WR21 -- Ricky White, Seattle Seahawks

WR22 -- Elijhah Badger, Kansas City Chiefs

Risers

It was not Luther Burden, but Jayden Higgins who was the fifth receiver selected in this class. He'll get to play with C.J. Stroud as part of a receiver room with an already-present dominant X-receiver. This frees Higgins up to fill his ideal role as "big slot." The only reason that he's not even higher in my rankings is my fierce belief that Jaylin Noel is one of the best wide receivers in this draft class. Higgins better ball out! He's already proven capable of convincing Iowa State to make him the primary first-read option over Noel, and he clearly convinced the Texans that he was worth investing in!

New England grabbing Kyle Williams with the fifth pick in Round 3 was a huge vote of confidence, and he could quickly become Drake Maye's favorite target. Legit separation skills showed up all over the speedster's collegiate film.

Bech and TeSlaa were players who I was cautiously optimistic about in spite of uninspiring data profiles. Both are huge winners following the NFL Draft. The Lions signaled some serious belief in TeSlaa's enigmatic skill set by trading multiple Round 3 picks to move up and secure his talent. I'm not sure how many targets Bech will be able to earn as a rookie playing alongside Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in an offense that will surely center around Ashton Jeanty. But, his Round 2 draft capital is undeniably a fantastic start to his career!

Three more players with noteworthy draft capital:

Savion Williams was a true shock of a pick to the Packers in Round 3. I'm intrigued.

I liked Pat Bryant's film but had him penciled in as a Day 3 pick. The Broncos used an early Round 3 pick to grab him with Noel and Jalen Royals still on the board!

One of the first names called on Day 3 was Dont'e Thornton Jr.. A six-foot-five speed threat out of Tennessee with awesome underlying data, Thornton will be one of the NFL's most intriguing players to monitor this preseason.

Fallers

Elic Ayomanor may have a path to playing time as a rookie, but it was definitely disappointing to see 19 receivers leave the board before his name was called. Be careful investing in him this draft season. The 19th receiver selected before Ayomanor was Jalen Royals. Players who were barely on my radar -- namely, Arian Smith, Jaylin Lane, and Chimere Dike -- were selected ahead of him. The landing spot is awesome, as Royals may become Rashee Rice's replacement in a couple of years, but his already-risky profile looks decidedly worse with late Round 4 draft capital attached to it.

Tory Horton belongs in this group, unfortunately. He was the 23rd receiver selected. I've legitimately never heard of Jordan Watkins, and the 49ers picked him ahead of Horton. Seattle landed him with pick 30 in Round 5. I love the skill set, and there's a chance that Horton gets on the field during his rookie season. It also could be a redshirt year, we don't know where he's at in his recovery.